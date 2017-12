Nov 29 (Reuters) - Saratoga Investment Corp:

* SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP. INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.49 PER SHARE

* SARATOGA INVESTMENT - ‍BOARD DECLARED INCREASED QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $0.49/SHARE FOR QUARTER ENDED NOV 30, 2017 FROM $0.48/SHARE FOR QUARTER ENDED AUG 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: