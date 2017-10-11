FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Saratoga Investment Corp reports Q2 earnings per share $1.15
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
希拉里称与朝鲜开战的威胁“危险且短视”
希拉里称与朝鲜开战的威胁“危险且短视”
2017年10月11日 / 晚上8点50分 / 7 天前

BRIEF-Saratoga Investment Corp reports Q2 earnings per share $1.15

1 分钟阅读

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Saratoga Investment Corp:

* Saratoga Investment Corp announces fiscal second quarter 2018 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $1.15

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Saratoga Investment Corp - ‍ as of August 31, 2017co increased assets under management to $333.0 million, up 1.0 percent from $329.7 million as of May 31, 2017​

* Saratoga Investment Corp - qtrly ‍NAV per share $22.37​

* Saratoga Investment Corp - qtrly ‍adjusted net investment income per share $0.62​

* Saratoga Investment-board extended open market share repurchase plan to Oct 15, 2018; number of shares unchanged at 600,000 shares of its common stock​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

