BRIEF-Sarepta and Biomarin report execution of global settlement

* Sarepta Therapeutics and Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. Announce execution of a global settlement and a license agreement resolving exon skipping patent litigation
* Sarepta Therapeutics Inc - under terms of license and settlement agreements, Sarepta will make a one-time payment of $35 million to Biomarin
* Says Sarepta will also pay royalties to Biomarin
* Sarepta- Biomarin retains right to convert license to a co-exclusive right in event it decides to proceed with an exon-skipping therapy for dmd
* Sarepta Therapeutics - to make additional regulatory, commercial milestone payments for exons 51, 45, 53, possibly on future exon-skipping products
* Sarepta-effectiveness of agreements subject to closing conditions including execution of necessary approvals by Academisch Ziekenhuis Leiden by July 24