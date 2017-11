Nov 3 (Reuters) - Sarepta Therapeutics Inc-

* Sarepta Therapeutics and Nationwide Children’S Hospital announce U.S. Food And Drug Administration (FDA) clearance of the IND application for the GALGT2 gene therapy program

* Sarepta Therapeutics - Nationwide Children's is on track to initiate Phase 1/2A clinical trial in individuals with DMD by year-end 2017