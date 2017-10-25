BRIEF-Sarepta Therapeutics sees FY17 revenue $150 mln to $155 mln

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Sarepta Therapeutics Inc:
* Sarepta Therapeutics announces third quarter 2017 financial results and recent corporate developments
* Q3 non-GAAP loss per share $0.20
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.78
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $150 million to $155 million
* Q3 revenue $46 million versus I/B/E/S view $40.8 million
* Sarepta Therapeutics Inc - raises annual 2017 revenue guidance to between $150 million and $155 million