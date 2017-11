Oct 31 (Reuters) - Sarepta Therapeutics Inc

* Sarepta Therapeutics signs exclusive global collaboration with Duke University for Gene Editing CRISPR/CAS9 technology to develop new treatments for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD)

* Sarepta Therapeutics Inc - ‍financial terms of agreement have not been disclosed​