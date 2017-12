Dec 6 (Reuters) - SOUTH AFRICA‘S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL:

* APPROVED A MERGER WHEREBY SASOL MINING AND IXIA COAL IS TO ACQUIRE RIGHTS TO AN INACTIVE AND UNDEVELOPED COAL MINE IN MPUMALANGA

* MERGER BETWEEN TRANS HEX, RAC INVESTMENTAND WEST COAST RESOURCES HAS BEEN APPROVED BY THE TRIBUNAL WITHOUT CONDITIONS

* APPROVED MERGER BETWEEN SAFETY SA, OWNED BY THE CARLYLE GROUP, AND NOSA GROUP DIRECTLY OWNED BY MICROMEGA HOLDINGS

* BLUE LABEL TELECOMS MERGER WITH SMART PHONE DISTRIBUTOR 3G MOBILE APPROVED