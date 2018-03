BRIEF-SA's ‍Competition Tribunal Conditionally Approves Merger of Sinopec Corp And Chevron South Africa​

March 9 (Reuters) - SA’S ‍COMPETITION TRIBUNAL -

* SA’S ‍COMPETITION TRIBUNAL - APPROVED MERGER INVOLVING CHINA’S LARGEST PETROLEUM REFINERY OWNER, HONG KONG BASED SINOPEC CORP AND CHEVRON SOUTH AFRICA​

* SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL - SINOPEC MERGER WITH CHEVRON SA​ IS SUBJECT TO CERTAIN CONTRACTUAL PROVISIONS

* SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL - ‍ ONE OF CONTRACTUAL PROVISIONS RELATES TO FIRST RIGHT OF REFUSAL IN FAVOUR OF CSA’S MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS, OFF SHELF INVESTMENTS FIFTY-SIX

* SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- ‍REBRANDING COSTS FOR PRIVATE SERVICE STATIONS AND 6 BILLION RAND REFINERY UPGRADE SOME CONDITIONS IN APPROVED SINOPEC MERGER WITH CHEVRON SA​ Further company coverage: