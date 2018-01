Jan 17 (Reuters) - SA‘S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL-

* BANK FOREX HEARING DELAYED AFTER COMMISSION NOTIFIED ITS INTENTION TO JOIN NEW APPLICANTS‍​

* ORDERED THAT ALL EXCEPTION APPLICATIONS BROUGHT BY RESPONDENTS IN COMPETITION COMMISSION VERSUS BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH BE HEARD FROM JAN 24-26

* ALL EXCEPTION APPLICATIONS IN MATTER, SET DOWN FOR HEARING FROM 24-26 JANUARY 2018, ARE POSTPONED SINE DIE, PENDING NEW DIRECTIONS