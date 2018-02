Feb 13 (Reuters) - SOUTH AFRICA‘S ‍COMPETITION TRIBUNAL:

* UPHELD EXCEPTIONS TAKEN BY RETAILERS SHOPRITE CHECKERS, PICK ‘N PAY RETAILERS AND SPAR IN RESPECT OF AMENDED REFERRAL BY MASSMART​

* TRIBUNAL FOUND THAT PROBLEMS ASSOCIATED WITH REFERRAL REMAINED AND UPHELD OBJECTIONS​

* THERE WOULD BE NO PURPOSE SERVED BY ALLOWING MASSMART OPPORTUNITY TO AMEND ITS REFERRAL, IT DECIDED TO DISMISS REFERRAL WITH COSTS