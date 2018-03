March 1 (Reuters) - NATIONAL INDUSTRIALIZATION COMPANY :

* UPDATES ON UNIT CRISTAL ENTERING INTO CONDITIONED AGREEMENT TO SELL TO TRONOX ITS DOMESTIC AND INTERNATIONAL TITANIUM DIOXIDE BUSINESS

* SAYS PARTIES AGREED TO AMEND TRANSACTION AGREEMENT TO EXTEND END DATE FOR TRANSACTION FROM MAY 21 TO JUNE 30

* SAYS TRANSACTION AGREEMENT END DATE TO HAVE AUTOMATIC THREE-MONTH EXTENSIONS UNTIL MARCH 31 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: