BRIEF-Savara posts Q3 loss per share $0.28
2017年11月8日 / 晚上9点31分 / 更新于 13 小时前

BRIEF-Savara posts Q3 loss per share $0.28

1 分钟阅读

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Savara Inc

* Savara reports third quarter 2017 financial results and provides business update

* Q3 loss per share $0.28

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Anticipating complete enrollment in molgradex phase 3 impala study in q1 2018​

* Initiating phase 2A study of Molgradex for treatment of NTM in early 2018​

* Expecting top-line results from aironite phase 2 indie study in h1 2018​

* Research and development expenses were $5.0 million for three-months ended September 30, 2017, compared with $2.1 million for Q3 of 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

