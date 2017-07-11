BRIEF-Savara reports positive interim results from a 50-patient open-label phase 2 study of aironite

July 11 (Reuters) - Savara Inc:

* Savara Inc reports positive interim results from an ongoing 50-patient open-label phase 2 study of aironite in patients with pulmonary hypertension

* Says in 41 patients enrolled to date in study, administration of aironite significantly improved multiple hemodynamic measures

* Savara Inc - most pronounced improvements seen in patients with pulmonary hypertension due to heart failure with preserved ejection fraction

* Savara Inc - Aironite significantly lowered pulmonary artery pressures and significantly increased pulmonary arterial compliance

* Savara Inc - Aironite was generally well-tolerated and no significant safety concerns were identified, supporting primary safety outcome of study