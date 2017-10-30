FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-SBA Communications reports Q3 adjusted FFO per share of $1.75
2017年10月30日 / 晚上8点21分 / 更新于 15 小时前

BRIEF-SBA Communications reports Q3 adjusted FFO per share of $1.75

1 分钟阅读

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Sba Communications Corp:

* Sba Communications Corporation reports 3rd quarter 2017 results; updates full year 2017 outlook

* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $1.75

* Q3 revenue $433.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $431.6 million

* SBA Communications Corp - ‍increased full year outlook​

* Sba Communications Corp sees ‍FY 2017 AFFO per share $6.82 to $7.01​

* SBA Communications Corp Sees FY 2017 ‍total revenues $1,708.0 million to $1,728.0 million ​

* Q3 FFO per share view $1.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 FFO per share view $6.95 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 revenue view $1.72 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

