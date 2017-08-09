FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-SBM Offshore posts underlying directional earnings of $0.39/shr for H1
2017年8月9日 / 上午10点14分 / 4 天前

BRIEF-SBM Offshore posts underlying directional earnings of $0.39/shr for H1

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 9 (Reuters) - SBM Offshore Nv

* SBM Offshore 2017 half-year earnings

* H1 directional revenue of US$835 million, a decrease of 11 pct compared to same period last year

* SBM Offshore - 2017 guidance for directional revenue reiterated at around US$1.7 billion and for underlying directional EBITDA updated to above US$750 million

* Pro-Forma directional backlog remains nearly constant at us$17.0 billion compared to year-end 2016

* Underlying directional EPS of US$0.39 per share for H1, representing increase of 26 pct compared to first half of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

