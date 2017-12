BRIEF-Sbm Offshore Reaches Resolution With The U.S. Department Of Justice

Nov 30 (Reuters) - SBM OFFSHORE NV:

* SBM OFFSHORE REACHES RESOLUTION WITH THE U.S. DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

* ‍AS PART OF OVERALL RESOLUTION, SBM OFFSHORE USA, INC. A U.S. SUBSIDIARY OF SBM OFFSHORE, PLEADED GUILTY TO A SINGLE COUNT OF CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT A VIOLATION OF U.S. FOREIGN CORRUPT PRACTICES ACT​

* ‍COMPANY AND SBM OFFSHORE USA, INC. AGREE TO PAY MONETARY PENALTIES IN TOTAL AMOUNT OF US$238 MILLION​

* ‍AGREEMENTS RELATE TO A CONSPIRACY TO VIOLATE U.S. FOREIGN CORRUPT PRACTICES ACT​

* ‍RESOLUTION REFERENCES BRAZIL, EQUATORIAL GUINEA, ANGOLA, IRAQ AND KAZAKHSTAN FROM 1996 UNTIL 2012​

* ‍PAYMENT WILL BE DUE WITHIN TEN BUSINESS DAYS.​