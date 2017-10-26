FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Scana says unable to provide long term guidance due to treatment of abandoned new nuclear project
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
2017年10月26日 / 中午12点28分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Scana says unable to provide long term guidance due to treatment of abandoned new nuclear project

1 分钟阅读

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Scana Corp

* Scana reports financial results for third quarter of 2017

* Q3 earnings per share $0.24

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Scana corp - ‍for 2017, company reaffirms its guidance for 2017 gaap-adjusted weather-normalized earnings per share​

* Scana corp - “‍at this time, company is unable to provide long-term guidance due to pending treatment of abandoned new nuclear project​”

* Scana corp - Qtrly ‍total operating revenue $1.08 billion versus $1.09 billion

* Q3 revenue view $1.17 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Scana corp - q3 earnings ‍decrease primarily attributable to impairment loss of $210 million, associated with abandoned new nuclear project​

* Scana corp - q3 ‍reported earnings at sce&g, scana’s principal subsidiary, were $0.29 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

