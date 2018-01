Jan 3 (Reuters) - Schaffner Holding Ag:

* SAYS A FIRE HAS DAMAGED PARTS OF THE SCHAFFNER PLANT IN THAILAND; A SCHAFFNER EMPLOYEE AND A FIREFIGHTER WERE SLIGHTLY INJURED‍​

* FIRE ON DEC 30 DAMAGED ONE OF TWO PRODUCTION BUILDINGS OF CO IN LAMPHUN, THAILAND; RELOCATION TO OTHER SCHAFFNER GROUP PLANTS NOT PLANNED

* ‍EXTENT OF DAMAGE AND CAUSES OF FIRE ARE BEING INVESTIGATED IN COOPERATION WITH THAI AUTHORITIES​ Further company coverage: