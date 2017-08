June 8 (Reuters) - Schibsted ASA :

* Schibsted ASA says has successfully completed a three tranche NOK 1,900 million senior unsecured bond issue

* Schibsted ASA says 3 year floating rate bond of NOK 1,000 million priced at 3 million nibor + 1.00 % p.a Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: