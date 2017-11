Nov 14 (Reuters) - Schibsted:

* Norway’s Schibsted has not seen any strong effects from Facebook competition in online classified ads business, Sondre Gravir, EVP Europe, Established Sites, told and investor conference in Barcelona on Tuesday

* Gravir said competition was increasing but Schibsted had a strong market position

* “We have the domain expertise on market places and we are also making new launches (like Facebook),” he added Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)