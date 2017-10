Oct 24 (Reuters) - SCHINDLER HOLDING AG:

* EXPECTS 2018 TO CONTINUE TO BE SOMEHOW FLAT IN CHINA‍​ - CONF CALL

* QUITE OPTIMISTIC FOR THE NEXT 2-3 YEARS FOR BRAZIL - CONF CALL

* SEES SIMILAR Q4 EBIT MARGIN TO THE MARGIN OF FIRST 9 MONTHS ‍​ - CONF CALL