BRIEF-Schlumberger on track to achieve cash flow generation target for the year - conf call
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月20日 / 下午1点43分 / 4 天内

BRIEF-Schlumberger on track to achieve cash flow generation target for the year - conf call

1 分钟阅读

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Schlumberger NV:

* Schlumberger NV says remain on track to achieve cash flow generation target for the year - conf call

* Schlumberger NV says current situation regarding global oil inventory is more positive than what is reflected by the industry - conf call

* Schlumberger NV CEO says SPM won’t alter co’s core business, it will only compliment the core business - conf call

* Schlumberger says there is still pricing pressure in new bids, but downward trend of pricing is slowing significantly in international markets - conf call

* Schlumberger says in north america land, we do expect to grow, but i think the growth rate will slow - conf call Further company coverage:

