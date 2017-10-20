BRIEF-Schlumberger on track to achieve cash flow generation target for the year - conf call

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Schlumberger NV:

* Schlumberger NV says remain on track to achieve cash flow generation target for the year - conf call

* Schlumberger NV says current situation regarding global oil inventory is more positive than what is reflected by the industry - conf call

* Schlumberger NV CEO says SPM won’t alter co’s core business, it will only compliment the core business - conf call

* Schlumberger says there is still pricing pressure in new bids, but downward trend of pricing is slowing significantly in international markets - conf call

* Schlumberger says in north america land, we do expect to grow, but i think the growth rate will slow - conf call