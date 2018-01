BRIEF-Schmitt Industries Says Appointed David Case As CEO, Effective Immediately‍​ - SEC Filing

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Schmitt Industries Inc:

* SCHMITT INDUSTRIES SAYS ON JANUARY 5, 2018 THE REGISTRANT APPOINTED DAVID W. CASE AS PRESIDENT, CEO, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY‍​ - SEC FILING

* SCHMITT INDUSTRIES SAYS ON JAN 5, 2018, DAVID HUDSON, PRESIDENT AND CEO RESIGN​ED

* SCHMITT INDUSTRIES INC - ‍ON JANUARY 5, 2018, BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CO EXPANDED NUMBER OF AUTHORIZED DIRECTORS FROM FOUR TO FIVE​

* SCHMITT INDUSTRIES SAYS DAVID HUDSON ‍REMAINS A DIRECTOR OF THE COMPANY