March 8 (Reuters) - SCHMOLZ & BICKENBACH AG:

* FY ‍REVENUE UP BY 15.7% TO EUR 2.68 BILLION COMPARED TO FULL-YEAR 2016​

* FY ‍ADJUSTED EBITDA UP 45.4% TO EUR 222.7 MILLION FROM EUR 153.2 MILLION​

* FY ‍NET INCOME OF EUR 45.7 MILLION COMPARED TO EUR -80.0 MILLION​

* OUTLOOK FOR FULL-YEAR 2018: ADJUSTED EBITDA EXPECTED IN A RANGE OF EUR 200 MILLION TO EUR 230 MILLION