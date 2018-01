Jan 18 (Reuters) - SCHMOLZ & BICKENBACH AG:

* INCREASES OFFER FOR ASCO INDUSTRIES

* INCREASED OFFER INCLUDES A TOTAL FINANCIAL COMMITMENT OF EUR 195 MILLION

* OFFER INCLUDES EUR 82 MILLION IN INVESTMENTS IN ASCO INDUSTRIES' PRODUCTION FACILITIES OVER NEXT 4 YRS Source text: bit.ly/2mOG6tt Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)