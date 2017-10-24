FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Schnitzer reports Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.63
2017年10月24日

BRIEF-Schnitzer reports Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.63

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc

* Schnitzer reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2017 financial results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.63

* Q4 earnings per share $0.65 from continuing operations

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc qtrly ‍revenues $494 million versus $391 million​

* Q4 revenue view $492.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

