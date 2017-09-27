FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Schnitzer sees Q4 adjusted EPS $0.60 to $0.63
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月27日 / 晚上9点22分 / 21 天前

BRIEF-Schnitzer sees Q4 adjusted EPS $0.60 to $0.63

1 分钟阅读

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc

* Schnitzer provides preliminary results for fourth quarter of fiscal 2017

* Sees Q4 earnings per share $0.62 to $0.65 from continuing operations

* Sees Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.60 to $0.63

* Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc - ‍is expected to generate operating income in range of $23 - $24 million for q4 of fiscal 2017​

* Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc - ‍for Q4, company expects to report operating cash flow of approximately $49 million​

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

