FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
16 天前
BRIEF-Scholastic Q4 shr $1.31 from continuing operations excluding items
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月20日 / 中午11点40分 / 16 天前

BRIEF-Scholastic Q4 shr $1.31 from continuing operations excluding items

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 20 (Reuters) - Scholastic Corp

* Scholastic reports Q4 and fiscal 2017 results and fiscal 2018 outlook

* Q4 earnings per share $1.31 from continuing operations excluding items

* Q4 earnings per share $1.11 from continuing operations

* Q4 revenue fell 3 percent to $499.6 million

* Sees FY 2018 revenue $1.65 billion to $1.7 billion

* Scholastic Corp sees ‍capital expenditures of $90 to $100 million in fiscal 2018​

* Scholastic Corp - company expects to complete previously reported termination of its domestic defined benefit pension plan during fiscal year.

* Sees FY 2018 earnings per share $1.20 to $1.30 excluding items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below