FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
18 小时前
BRIEF-Schwab reports monthly activity highlights
#半岛局势
#中美贸易
#路透精英汇
#“通俄门”
#图片精选
频道
专题
朝鲜暂时推迟袭击关岛计划 韩国称将尽一切手段阻止战争
半岛局势
朝鲜暂时推迟袭击关岛计划 韩国称将尽一切手段阻止战争
特朗普授权调查中国知识产权操作 游说团体吁谨慎行事
时事要闻
特朗普授权调查中国知识产权操作 游说团体吁谨慎行事
特朗普启动NAFTA重新谈判 料引起与汽车行业的矛盾
国际财经
特朗普启动NAFTA重新谈判 料引起与汽车行业的矛盾
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月14日 / 下午1点03分 / 18 小时前

BRIEF-Schwab reports monthly activity highlights

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Charles Schwab Corp

* Schwab reports monthly activity highlights

* Charles Schwab Corp - ‍net new assets brought to company by new and existing clients in July 2017 totaled $15.8 billion​

* Charles Schwab Corp - ‍total client assets were a record $3.10 trillion as of month-end July, up 15% from July 2016 and up 2% compared to June 2017​

* Charles Schwab Corp - ‍new brokerage accounts totaled 107,000 in July, up 27% from July 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below