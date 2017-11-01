FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Schweitzer-Mauduit International reports Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.84
频道
专题
特朗普料借亚洲之行就朝核问题向习近平施压
半岛局势
特朗普料借亚洲之行就朝核问题向习近平施压
焦点：特斯拉推迟Model 3量产时间且创史上最大季度亏损 股价重挫
深度分析
焦点：特斯拉推迟Model 3量产时间且创史上最大季度亏损 股价重挫
美国不参与的TPP谈判接近尾声
国际财经
美国不参与的TPP谈判接近尾声
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月1日 / 晚上9点34分 / 更新于 12 小时前

BRIEF-Schweitzer-Mauduit International reports Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.84

1 分钟阅读

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc

* SWM announces third quarter 2017 results and dividend increase

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.84

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $3.15

* Q3 adjusted GAAP earnings per share $1.00

* Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc - ‍announced a 2% increase of its per share quarterly cash dividend rate to $0.43 from $0.42​

* Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc - qtrly ‍total net sales increased 23% to $257.8 million​

* Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc - ‍expects 2017 capital expenditures and capitalized software spending to exceed $40 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below