FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 天前
BRIEF-SciClone announces end of go-shop period with no parties designated as excluded parties
#人民币汇改
#半岛局势
#金融监管
#“通俄门”
#图片精选
频道
专题
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
半岛局势
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
中国财经
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
深度分析
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月10日 / 晚上8点20分 / 3 天前

BRIEF-SciClone announces end of go-shop period with no parties designated as excluded parties

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 10 (Reuters) - SciClone Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Sciclone announces end of go-shop period with no parties designated as excluded parties

* SciClone Pharmaceuticals - ‍during "go-shop" period, financial advisor to co, under took broad solicitation effort, contacting 38 potential acquirers​

* Says ‍company received one alternative acquisition proposal​

* SciClone Pharmaceuticals - ‍expiration of "go-shop" period under terms of deal between co & consortium consisting of entities affiliated with gl capital

* SciClone Pharmaceuticals says ‍board unanimously determined alternative deal proposal would not reasonably be expected to result in "superior proposal"​

* SciClone Pharmaceuticals inc- ceased and terminated any existing discussion and negotiation with party that submitted alternative acquisition proposal​

* Says ‍SciClone is continuing to work with buyer consortium to complete merger in a timely manner​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below