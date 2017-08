June 8 (Reuters) - Sciclone Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Sciclone Pharmaceuticals - sciclone pharmaceuticals merger deal with consortium led by gl capital's termination fee set at $15.8 million - sec filing‍​ ‍​

* Sciclone pharmaceuticals inc - merger deal's reverse termination fee set at about $31.6 million ‍​ Source text (bit.ly/2rPG9qY) Further company coverage: