Feb 9 (Reuters) - Science Applications International Corp :

* SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL SAYS ON FEB 7, CO ENTERED SECOND AMENDMENT TO AMENDED, RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED MAY 4, 2015 - SEC FILING

* SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL- AMENDMENT TO REDUCE INTEREST RATE MARGINS FOR TERM LOAN A FACILITY,TERM LOAN B FACILITY,REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY