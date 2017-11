BRIEF-Scientific Games acquires securities of NYX Gaming Group

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Scientific Games Corp-

* SCIENTIFIC GAMES ACQUIRES SECURITIES OF NYX GAMING GROUP

* ACQUIRED OWNERSHIP OF 27.3 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES OF NYX GAMING, 3.5 MILLION WARRANTS TO ACQUIRE ORDINARY SHARES OF NYX

* ‍ACQUIRED OWNERSHIP OF 40,000 CLASS A EXCHANGEABLE PREFERRED SHARES OF NYX DIGITAL GAMING CANADA​

* ‍EXCHANGEABLE PREFERRED SHARES ARE EXCHANGEABLE FOR AN AGGREGATE OF 9,174,364 ORDINARY SHARES OF NYX​

* ACQUIRED SECURITIES PURCHASED FOR AN AGGREGATE PRICE OF C$87.7MLN ; NO ADDITIONAL CONSIDERATION WAS PAID FOR WARRANTS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: