BRIEF-Scientific Games to acquire NYX Gaming Group
2017年9月20日 / 下午1点56分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Scientific Games to acquire NYX Gaming Group

1 分钟阅读

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Nyx Gaming Group Ltd

* Scientific Games to acquire NYX Gaming Group

* NYX Gaming Group Ltd - deal for ‍CAD$2.40 per share​

* NYX Gaming Group Ltd - ‍deal accretive to earnings and cash flow in first year​

* NYX gaming group Ltd - deal for ‍enterprise value of approximately CAD$775 million​

* NYX Gaming Group Ltd - ‍transaction will be financed with cash on hand and debt​

* NYX Gaming Group-upon deal completion,CEO of co Matt Davey expected to oversee a newly created digital gaming and sports division at Scientific Games​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

