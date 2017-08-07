FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 天内
BRIEF-‍Scopia Capital Management LP reports 16.5 pct stake in Acorda Therapeutics as of Aug 4 - SEC filing​
#人民币汇改
#半岛局势
#金融监管
#“通俄门”
#图片精选
频道
专题
如果朝鲜主动对美国发起攻击 中方将保持中立--环球时报
半岛局势
如果朝鲜主动对美国发起攻击 中方将保持中立--环球时报
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
中国财经
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
深度分析
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月7日 / 下午12点44分 / 6 天内

BRIEF-‍Scopia Capital Management LP reports 16.5 pct stake in Acorda Therapeutics as of Aug 4 - SEC filing​

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 7 (Reuters) - ‍Scopia Capital Management LP

* ‍Scopia Capital Management LP reports 16.5 percent stake in Acorda Therapeutics Inc as of August 4 - SEC filing​

* Scopia Capital Management - on August 7, 2017, Scopia Capital submitted a letter to the Acorda Therapeutics' board of directors‍​

* Scopia Capital Management - shares were acquired for investment purposes in the belief that the shares of common stock of acorda are undervalued

* Scopia Capital Management LP says believes that it is time for Acorda Therapeutics to pursue immediate review of all strategic alternatives, including sale of co

* Scopia Capital-it "urges" Acorda board to engage actively with parties interested in discussions regarding potential deal & to form special committee Source text: (bit.ly/2vcaAuG) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below