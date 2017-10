Oct 18 (Reuters) - Scorpio Bulkers Inc:

* SCORPIO BULKERS INC. ANNOUNCES A COMMITMENT FOR A NEW LOAN FACILITY

* ‍HAS RECEIVED COMMITMENT FOR LOAN FACILITY OF UP TO $85.5 MILLION FROM NORDEA BANK, SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN

* NEW ‍LOAN FACILITY WILL BE USED TO FINANCE UP TO 60% OF MARKET VALUE OF SIX ULTRAMAX VESSELS COMPANY HAS RECENTLY AGREED TO ACQUIRE​

* ‍LOAN FACILITY HAS A FINAL MATURITY DATE OF FEBRUARY 15, 2023​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: