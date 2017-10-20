FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Scorpio Bulkers announces the financing of a Kamsarmax vessel in Japan
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月20日 / 中午12点18分 / 4 天内

BRIEF-Scorpio Bulkers announces the financing of a Kamsarmax vessel in Japan

1 分钟阅读

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Scorpio Bulkers Inc:

* Scorpio bulkers Inc. announces the financing of a Kamsarmax vessel in Japan

* Scorpio Bulkers Inc - ‍entered financing transaction in respect of one of company’s Kamsarmax vessels with unaffiliated third parties in Japan​

* Scorpio bulkers - ‍as part of transaction, co will sell 2015 Japanese built Kamsarmax dry bulk vessel, SBI Rumba, for approximately $19.6 million​

* Scorpio Bulkers Inc - ‍cost of financing is equivalent to an expected fixed interest rate of 4.24 pct for 10 years​

* Scorpio Bulkers - ‍deal also provides co with options to repurchase vessel beginning on 5th anniversary of sale and until end of bareboat charter deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

