Sept 25 (Reuters) - Scorpio Bulkers Inc

* Scorpio Bulkers Inc announces the acquisition of six dry bulk Ultramax vessels

* Scorpio Bulkers Inc - deal for ‍$142.5 million​

* Scorpio Bulkers -deal will be funded by cash on hand, as well as existing and new debt facilities which are currently under discussion with our lenders

* Scorpio Bulkers Inc - ‍has entered into an agreement with an unaffiliated third party to acquire six Ultramax dry bulk vessels​