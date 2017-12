Nov 29 (Reuters) - Scorpio Gold Corp:

* SCORPIO GOLD REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THIRD QUARTER OF 2017

* QTRLY ‍REVENUE $6.04 MILLION VERSUS $13.33 MILLION​

* QTRLY ‍ADJUSTED BASIC AND DILUTED NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.01​

* QTRLY ‍BASIC AND DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE $0.02​

* SCORPIO GOLD - ANNUAL PRODUCTION FORECAST FOR 2017 HAS BEEN LOWERED TO 19,000-20,000 OUNCES OF GOLD FROM PREVIOUS GUIDANCE OF 20,000-25,000 OUNCES OF GOLD​