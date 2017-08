Aug 8 (Reuters) - Scorpio Gold Corp:

* Scorpio Gold - ‍production at mineral ridge in q2 2017 was 4,660 ounces of gold & 2,505 ounces of silver, down 54% and 42% respectively​

* ‍total gold production for h1 now stands at 10,401 ounces, a decrease of 44 pct from h1 of 2016​

* Scorpio Gold - 2017 ‍annual production is now currently expected to be at low end of previous production guidance provided of 20,000 to 25,000 oz of gold​