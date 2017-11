BRIEF-Scotiabank expects to close BBVA Chile deal next summer

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Bank Of Nova Scotia:

* SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS WILL FUND BBVA CHILE DEAL THROUGH EXISTING CAPITAL

* SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS WOULD EXPECT TO CLOSE BBVA CHILE TRANSACTION IN SUMMER 2018

* SCOTIBANK CFO SAYS EXPECTS CORE TIER 1 RATIO TO REMAIN AT 10.5 PERCENT OR HIGHER

* SCOTIABANK CFO SAYS EXPECTS SAID FAMILY TO MAKE DECISION ON BBVA CHILE SALE SOMETIME IN Q1

* SCOTIABANK CANADIAN HEAD SAYS NEW MORTGAGE RULES WILL REPRESENT A “BIT OF A HEADWIND”

* SCOTIABANK CANADIAN HEAD SAYS NEW MORTGAGE RULES WILL REPRESENT A "BIT OF A HEADWIND"

* SCOTIABANK CANADIAN HEAD SAYS LOOKING FOR GROWTH OF "GDP PLUS" FROM CANADA MORTGAGE BOOK NEXT YEAR