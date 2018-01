BRIEF-Scottish Re Announces Sale And Restructuring Plan And Commencement Of Chapter 11 Proceedings By Certain Of Its Units

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Scottish Re Group Ltd:

* SCOTTISH RE GROUP LIMITED ANNOUNCES A SALE AND RESTRUCTURING PLAN AND THE COMMENCEMENT OF CHAPTER 11 PROCEEDINGS BY CERTAIN OF ITS SUBSIDIARIES

* SCOTTISH RE GROUP LTD SAYS ‍SALE AND RESTRUCTURING PLAN IS BEING IMPLEMENTED THROUGH COMMENCEMENT BY SALIC AND SHI OF U.S. CHAPTER 11 PROCEEDINGS​

* SCOTTISH RE - ‍STOCK PURCHASE AGREEMENT EXECUTED BETWEEN SALIC & SHI, ON ONE HAND, AN INVESTMENT FUND ADVISED BY HUDSON STRUCTURED CAPITAL MANAGEMENT ON OTHER​

* SCOTTISH RE GROUP SAYS ‍UPON CLOSING OF STOCK PURCHASE AGREEMENT, HUDSON STRUCTURED WILL OWN 100% OF STOCK OF REORGANIZED SALIC​