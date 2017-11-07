FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-ScottsMiracle-Gro says Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.72
频道
专题
美国总统特朗普称赞美韩之间的合作 誓言解决贸易问题
特朗普亚洲行
美国总统特朗普称赞美韩之间的合作 誓言解决贸易问题
小米进军西班牙 重启全球业务雄心
中国财经
小米进军西班牙 重启全球业务雄心
独家：外资银行卡公司进军中国遭遇合资阻碍--消息
深度分析
独家：外资银行卡公司进军中国遭遇合资阻碍--消息
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月7日 / 中午12点24分 / 更新于 10 小时前

BRIEF-ScottsMiracle-Gro says Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.72

1 分钟阅读

Nov 7 (Reuters) - ScottsMiracle-Gro Co-

* FY2018 earnings per share view $4.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* ScottsMiracle-Gro announces fiscal 2017 results; record operating cash flow; sales and earnings in line with guidance

* Sees FY 2018 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $4.15 to $4.35

* Sees FY 2018 sales up 4 to 6 percent

* Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.72

* Q4 sales $376.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $371.6 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* ScottsMiracle-Gro Co - ‍gross margin rate is expected to decline by 50-100 basis points in 2018​

* ScottsMiracle-Gro Co - qtrly ‍non-GAAP SLS divestiture adjusted EPS loss of $0.26​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below