Oct 3 (Reuters) - E. W. Scripps Co

* Scripps announces change in CFO role

* E. W. Scripps Co - ‍will launch a search for a new Chief Financial Officer after departure this week of Executive Vice President and CFO Tim Wesolowski​

* E. W. Scripps Co says ‍Scripps Chief Strategy Officer Lisa Knutson will serve as CFO in interim​