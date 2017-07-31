FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 天前
BRIEF-Scripps networks interactive Reports Q2 preliminary results
2017年7月31日 / 上午11点26分 / 5 天前

BRIEF-Scripps networks interactive Reports Q2 preliminary results

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 31 (Reuters) - Scripps Networks Interactive Inc :

* Scripps networks interactive, inc reports second quarter 2017 preliminary results

* Expects Q2 revenue $925 million versus i/b/e/s view $936.4 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue up about 4 percent

* Expect 2017 revenue growth to be approximately 4%​

* Q2 2017 preliminary advertising revenues were $663.0 million, an increase of 2.5%

* Now expect 2017 segment profit to be approximately flat for year, down from previously issued growth of approximately 3%​

* Q2 2017 preliminary distribution revenues were $239.7 million, an increase of 7.3%

* Preliminary ‍consolidated income from operations before income taxes in q2 2017 was $400.8 million, an increase of 20.8% ​

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 revenue view $3.59 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

