Jan 4 (Reuters) - Scythian Biosciences Corp:

* SCYTHIAN BIOSCIENCES CORP. ANNOUNCES PROPOSED UP TO 8 FOR 1 STOCK SPLIT

* SCYTHIAN BIOSCIENCES CORP - AFTER GIVING EFFECT TO MAXIMUM PROPOSED 8 FOR 1 STOCK SPLIT, CO TO HAVE ABOUT 43.4 MILLION COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: