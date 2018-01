Jan 17 (Reuters) - Scythian Biosciences Corp:

* SCYTHIAN BIOSCIENCES CORP. ANNOUNCES INCREASE TO BOUGHT DEAL FINANCING WITH SERRUYA PRIVATE EQUITY AND THE DELAVACO GROUP AS OTHER STRATEGIC INVESTORS

* SCYTHIAN BIOSCIENCES CORP - INCREASED SIZE OF ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED C$10 MILLION “BOUGHT DEAL” OFFERING TO C$12.5 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: