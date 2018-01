Jan 10 (Reuters) - Seacoast Banking Corporation Of Florida :

* SEACOAST ANNOUNCES IMPACT FROM TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT OF 2017

* SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA - EXPECTS TO RECORD A $15.2 MILLION GAIN ON SALE OF 200,000 SHARES OF VISA CLASS B COMMON STOCK IN Q4 2017

* SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA - ‍LEGISLATION EXPECTED TO RESULT IN WRITE DOWN OF ABOUT $8-$9 MILLION OF CO'S NET DEFERRED TAX ASSET IN Q4 2017​