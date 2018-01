BRIEF-Seacor Marine Announces JV With Affiliates Of Cosco Shipping Group

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Seacor Marine Holdings Inc:

* SEACOR MARINE ANNOUNCES JOINT VENTURE WITH AFFILIATES OF COSCO SHIPPING GROUP

* SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC - ‍ANNOUNCED FINAL FORMATION OF SEACOSCO OFFSHORE WITH AFFILIATES OF COSCO SHIPPING GROUP​

* SEACOR MARINE-‍SEACOSCO ENTERED DEALS FOR PURCHASE OF 8 ROLLS-ROYCE DESIGNED NEW CONSTRUCTION PLATFORM SUPPLY VESSELS FROM COSCO SHIPPING HEAVY INDUSTRY​

* SEACOR MARINE - ‍SEACOSCO WILL BE FUNDED 30% WITH EQUITY, 70% WITH DEBT FINANCING SECURED BY PSVS ON NON-RECOURSE BASIS TO EQUITY OWNERS​

* SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC - ‍AGGREGATE TOTAL CONSIDERATION FOR EIGHT PSVS, INCLUDING BATTERY SYSTEM, IS APPROXIMATELY $161.1 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: